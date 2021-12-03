Birthday Club
Henderson police arrest man in connection to toddler shooting

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting of a two-year-old girl earlier this week in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, Darren Miller is facing charges of assault and wanton endangerment.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Powell Street and South Adams Street around 1 a.m. Monday.

Officers say the toddler was inside a vehicle with two others when she was shot.

Police say she was taken to an Evansville hospital, and then flown to a hospital in Indianapolis.

The investigation remains ongoing.

