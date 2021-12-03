Henderson group offering help after Evansville woman killed in domestic violence case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Chloe Randolph Organization helps domestic violence survivors and families impacted by abuse.

Founder Kristie Randolph offers some ways people can help others in their community.

Randolph has been working to build “Chloe’s Closet,” a place stocked with clothes and household items to help domestic violence victims move forward.

She says Rachael Feazell’s story hit home with her.

“March 23, 2019 - my daughter was brutally murdered, almost execution-style, by her soon-to-be ex-husband, and watching them and their emotions was hard because we have lived that for so long,” Randolph said.

[PREVIOUS: Family of Iowa Street murder victim speaks out]

Randolph started her organization to help people like Feazell, and help others understand how to help.

“If you have a family member or a friend that’s involved in domestic violence, reach out to them,” Randolph said. “Let them know that you can be their voice also. Don’t look at a victim and tell them just to leave. That’s the worst thing you can say because oftentimes they can’t just leave. They have no resources, they have children, they need help.”

Domestic violence can impact any age or gender. Experts say bystanders should be there to listen, and willing to advocate.

People can report anonymously. Judgment and fear can keep victims from coming forward.

“Cases are rising and organizations can’t keep up with the demand,” Randolph said. “It is something we can no longer be silent about.”

Experts say leaving abusive relationships doesn’t always mean safety. The abuse can come in waves, making victims believe it’s getting better, when it’s often just a cycle.

Randolph says people have to look out for victims and their families, such as Feazell’s 10-year-old daughter.

“She will always wonder what she did, or what she could have done to help her mom, and she will live that moment over and over,” Randolph said. “Just the heartbreak in their voice, we’ve lived that every day since March 23.”

Feazell’s funeral will be held on Saturday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, Kentucky. The service is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can reach out to the resources below:

For Services or Emergency Shelter:

Albion Fellows Bacon Center can be reached at (812) 422-5622. Its email address is info@albioncenter.org. Officials are also free to message on Facebook.

YWCA staff can be reached at (812)-422-1191. Its email address is ywca@ywcaevansville.org. The YWCA is also available to message on Facebook: @YWCAEvansville.

In Henderson, Chloe Randolph Organization can be reached at (270) 212-1910. The organization is also available to message on Facebook.

For emergency shelter:

YWCA, 118 Vine St. in Downtown Evansville. Phone: (812) 422-1191.

To report to law enforcement:

Call 911 or Holly’s House at (812) 437-7233.

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Call 1-800-799-SAFE(7233)

TTY 1-800-787-3224

Text “START” to 88788

