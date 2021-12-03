Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nine vehicle pile up from yesterday is leaving a traffic alert for drivers this morning in Gibson County .

INDOT says the approaches to highway 41 to Indiana 100 West are closed.

In Washington, the Senate has passed a bill to fund the government, avoiding a government shutdown.

The bill will now go to President Biden’s desk for his signature.

The president also laid out his plan to fight a potential winter surge of the virus.

It includes new rules for international travel that are expected to take effect early next week

Plus, Christmas is right around the corner, and the Salvation Army is ready to help local families.

Toys for Tots kicks off today.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

12/3 Sunrise Headlines