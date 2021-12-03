Fantasy of Lights vandalized 3 nights in a row

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Easterseals say Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights was vandalized for the third night in a row.

They say installations were pushed down, hundreds of bulbs were stolen or crushed, and spotlights and other equipment were stolen.

Officials say it’s unfortunate because proceeds from the event help more than 5,000 local people with disabilities.

Jordan Yaney spent some time in Garvin Park Friday with officials. He’ll have reports on 14 News.

