Evansville man pleads guilty in connection to apartment robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man pled guilty of all charges stemming from a robbery investigation at an Evansville apartment.

According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 31-year-old Gene Goodwin was one of four individuals who forced their way into a woman’s apartment on the 1000 block of Fulton Parkway.

Officials say investigators were able to gather surveillance footage from outside the apartment, showing the suspects lining up prior to rushing to the apartment door.

Goodwin pled guilty to multiple charges, including burglary, armed robbery and habitual offender enhancement.

