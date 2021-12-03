Birthday Club
Evansville man facing rape charge

Trumann Walsh
Trumann Walsh(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the hospital last Saturday because of a sensitive incident.

They say the victim had injuries because of unwanted sexual contact with 20-year-old Trumann Walsh.

The victim told officers she met Walsh on Tinder, and did have consensual sex with him on a few occasions.

The affidavit shows last Saturday, he forced unwanted sexual contact, which led to her seeking medical treatment.

The affidavit shows Walsh is accused of telling the victim “You’re going to take it whether you want it or not,” after she told him to stop.

