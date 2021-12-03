Evansville man facing rape charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the hospital last Saturday because of a sensitive incident.

They say the victim had injuries because of unwanted sexual contact with 20-year-old Trumann Walsh.

The victim told officers she met Walsh on Tinder, and did have consensual sex with him on a few occasions.

The affidavit shows last Saturday, he forced unwanted sexual contact, which led to her seeking medical treatment.

The affidavit shows Walsh is accused of telling the victim “You’re going to take it whether you want it or not,” after she told him to stop.

