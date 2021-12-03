Evansville families enjoy unseasonably warmer temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sunshine on Thursday encouraged more people to get outside to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather.

Families flocked to Mickey’s Kingdom on the Evansville riverfront to take advantage of some quality playtime with loved ones before the winter cold sets in again.

One family says they have their own favorite reasons for visiting the park on a warm day in December.

“Of course, we try to play with him and interact with him but for the most part, we can just let him loose here,” said Jared Miller, who enjoyed the warm weather at the park with his family. “Where at home it’s ‘don’t touch that, don’t jump off of the couch, don’t break your mom’s Christmas ornaments.’”

The family says they’re taking advantage of the few warm days before temperatures start to look and feel like Christmas again.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.