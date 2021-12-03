Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Cooler Saturday, showers Sunday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and temperatures flirting with 70-degrees finished out the week on Friday. A cold front will drop temps back into the mid 50s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Another weather maker will roll in on Sunday and bring scattered showers and a brief return to the middle 60s. Next week will feature more typical December weather. Scattered rain likely on Monday with a high of 47. Highs will stay in the mid 40s through Wednesday with more rain possible on Wednesday-Friday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted C. Ziemer
Police: Drunk driver passes out at intersection
The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 are shut down following a crash in Princeton on Thursday.
Multi-vehicle wreck causes semi to drive into ditch, knocking down stoplights on US 41
Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent to a deadly crash near the area of Fourth Street...
Name released of bicyclist killed in crash with semi
Chase ends in crash at Highway 41 and St. George
Chase ends in crash near Highway 41 and St. George Rd.
An intruder was detained at Reitz High School after students spotted him on Wednesday,...
Intruder taken into custody following incident at Reitz High School

Latest News

11/16 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/16 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/3 4 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/3 4 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/2 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Spring in December
12/2 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Warm Friday, cooler Saturday, wet Sunday