Cooler Saturday, showers Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and temperatures flirting with 70-degrees finished out the week on Friday. A cold front will drop temps back into the mid 50s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Another weather maker will roll in on Sunday and bring scattered showers and a brief return to the middle 60s. Next week will feature more typical December weather. Scattered rain likely on Monday with a high of 47. Highs will stay in the mid 40s through Wednesday with more rain possible on Wednesday-Friday.

