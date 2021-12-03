Christmas events planned this weekend in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas hits Boonville this weekend.

The fun starts Friday morning in the city square.

Ben Bradley will be there. He’s Mr. Christmas of the Holiday Home Makeover series on Netflix.

Be careful if trying to drive through downtown. Several roads will be closed.

The 75th Christmas Parade is on Sunday. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says it’s the longest running Christmas Parade in Indiana.

This is video from last year’s shortened parade, because of COVID, but officials say it’s going to be extended this year!

It starts at Boonville High School.

