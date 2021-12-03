Christmas event planned in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Christmas spirit will be alive and well in Madisonville Friday night.

Hopkins County tourism officials are hosting the first Mistletoe Art Stroll.

It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can help support small businesses and get Christmas shopping done at the same time.

There will even be local artisans set up in the some of those shops for a bigger selection to choose from.

Officials say they’ll also be lighting the big Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse.

