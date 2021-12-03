Christmas event planned in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Christmas spirit will be alive and well in Madisonville Friday night.
Hopkins County tourism officials are hosting the first Mistletoe Art Stroll.
It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
You can help support small businesses and get Christmas shopping done at the same time.
There will even be local artisans set up in the some of those shops for a bigger selection to choose from.
Officials say they’ll also be lighting the big Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse.
