Affidavit: Church youth leader charged with sexual misconduct

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man, who is called a youth pastor in his arrest affidavit, is accused of committing sexual misconduct with a child at the church pantry and youth room.

Police arrested 24-year-old Krystaphor Powers Thursday. They say the crimes happened in October.

The affidavit shows Powers is a youth pastor Calvary Temple Church, and was caught at church kissing a young girl.

A witness says Powers admitted they had been kissing and hugging her for a few months.

Police say the girl was interviewed at Holly’s House, where she told detectives Powers had asked her to be his girlfriend.

They say she told them they first started kissing in his office at the church, but then additional sexual misconduct happened at the church’s pantry and youth room.

The affidavit shows after they were caught kissing, Powers is accused of telling her via snapchat not to talk about the sexual contact.

