Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Affidavit: Church youth leader charged with sexual misconduct

Krystaphor Powers
Krystaphor Powers(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man, who is called a youth pastor in his arrest affidavit, is accused of committing sexual misconduct with a child at the church pantry and youth room.

Police arrested 24-year-old Krystaphor Powers Thursday. They say the crimes happened in October.

The affidavit shows Powers is a youth pastor Calvary Temple Church, and was caught at church kissing a young girl.

A witness says Powers admitted they had been kissing and hugging her for a few months.

Police say the girl was interviewed at Holly’s House, where she told detectives Powers had asked her to be his girlfriend.

They say she told them they first started kissing in his office at the church, but then additional sexual misconduct happened at the church’s pantry and youth room.

The affidavit shows after they were caught kissing, Powers is accused of telling her via snapchat not to talk about the sexual contact.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted C. Ziemer
Police: Drunk driver passes out at intersection
The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 are shut down following a crash in Princeton on Thursday.
Multi-vehicle wreck causes semi to drive into ditch, knocking down stoplights on US 41
Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent to a deadly crash near the area of Fourth Street...
Name released of bicyclist killed in crash with semi
Chase ends in crash at Highway 41 and St. George
Chase ends in crash near Highway 41 and St. George Rd.
An intruder was detained at Reitz High School after students spotted him on Wednesday,...
Intruder taken into custody following incident at Reitz High School

Latest News

Ryan Hardin
Hopkins Co. man facing several counts in child porn case
Christmas
Christmas event planned in Madisonville
DEA to hold news conference
DEA holding news conference with more information on drug arrests
DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
Watch Live: DEA providing updates on recent drug roundup