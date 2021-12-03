911 Gives Hope accepting donations for toy drive this weekend in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive kicked off early Friday morning.

The event will continue until Sunday at 6 p.m.

The toy drives are set up in Walmart parking lots, and they are accepting new, unwrapped gifts or money donations.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be stopping by the toy drive at the Walmart location on Evansville’s east side throughout the weekend.

Evansville Chief of Police Billy Bolin says they already had a good amount of donations.

“We can’t do any of it without the community stepping up and donating, or buying tickets or supporting what we do,” Bolin said. “So I think to have this shows we have a strong community where people work together and want to come out and be a part of what we are doing.”

A second event was also going on as the funds raised from Guns and Hoses were given away to local organizations. Chief Bolin says over $80,000 was given away.

