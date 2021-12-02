Watch Live: Gov. Beshear holding Team Ky. update
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is holding a Team Kentucky update Tuesday.
You can watch it here at 11:30 a.m. Central.
The governor will talk about a variety of topics including the coronavirus in the commonwealth, the omicron variant, vaccines and boosters.
Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.
- Daviess Co. - 17,981 cases, 281 deaths, 54.87% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 5,829 cases, 96 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 8,810 cases, 216 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 4,735 cases, 87 deaths, 41.36% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 8,175 cases, 126 deaths, 52.20% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 2,533 cases, 42 deaths, 48.15% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 1,561 cases, 42 deaths, 50.77% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 2,533 cases, 40 deaths, 42.54% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 1,427 cases, 19 deaths, 60.88% vaccinated
