Watch Live: Gov. Beshear holding Team Ky. update

Governor Andy Beshear
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is holding a Team Kentucky update Tuesday.

You can watch it here at 11:30 a.m. Central.

The governor will talk about a variety of topics including the coronavirus in the commonwealth, the omicron variant, vaccines and boosters.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 17,981 cases, 281 deaths, 54.87% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 5,829 cases, 96 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 8,810 cases, 216 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 4,735 cases, 87 deaths, 41.36% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 8,175 cases, 126 deaths, 52.20% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 2,533 cases, 42 deaths, 48.15% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 1,561 cases, 42 deaths, 50.77% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 2,533 cases, 40 deaths, 42.54% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 1,427 cases, 19 deaths, 60.88% vaccinated

