Watch Live: Gov. Beshear holding Team Ky. update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is holding a Team Kentucky update Tuesday.

You can watch it here at 11:30 a.m. Central.

The governor will talk about a variety of topics including the coronavirus in the commonwealth, the omicron variant, vaccines and boosters.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 17,981 cases, 281 deaths, 54.87% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 5,829 cases, 96 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 8,810 cases, 216 deaths

Ohio Co. - 4,735 cases, 87 deaths, 41.36% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 8,175 cases, 126 deaths, 52.20% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,533 cases, 42 deaths, 48.15% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,561 cases, 42 deaths, 50.77% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,533 cases, 40 deaths, 42.54% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,427 cases, 19 deaths, 60.88% vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.