Warm Friday, cooler Saturday, wet Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Southwest winds helped Tri-State temps surge into the upper 60s as forecast. Clear Thursday night with a low of 40. Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warm again with a high of 65. Cooler air drops in from Canada for the weekend. Partly sunny on Saturday with a high of 55. Scattered showers likely on Sunday, and rain may carry into Monday morning. Highs on Sunday will return to the middle 60s, then drop into the lower 40s on Monday. Much cooler next week with highs in the 40s on Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances return on Wednesday and Thursday.

