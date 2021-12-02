United Caring Services to provide White Flag Shelter until Feb.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The White Flag is out at United Caring Services in Evansville, and is set to stay out until February.

The White Flag is a seasonal program that provides additional emergency shelter during cold weather months.

Officials say it usually happens when temperatures are going to be below 32 degrees for at least three nights in a row.

However, they say the pandemic changed the program to offer the White Flag Shelter more consistently during the coldest three months of the year.

The shelter is located downtown at the CK Newsome Center.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.