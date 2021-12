EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Waterworks Road will be closed between Highway 41 and the levee near LST Drive.

Crews will be repairing the flood gates.

That’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

You’ll want to find another way around if you were planning to use Waterworks Road.

