Thursday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re traveling this morning, be careful. It’s very foggy out there. The Tri-State is under a dense fog advisory.

Plus, one person is dead after a crash between bicyclist and a semi in Owensboro.

And the family of Rachael Feazell is speaking out after police say she was killed by her ex boyfriend in a murder-suicide over the weekend.

Now, her family wants to raise awareness for signs of domestic violence

Also, the new coronavirus variant, omicron, is now in the U.S. The first case was reported in California.

President Joe Biden is set to speak to the nation today.

