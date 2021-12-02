Teams ready to tip off high school basketball season at River City Showcase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big event for high school basketball fans is set to take shape this weekend with the River City High School Basketball Showcase returning to the Evansville area

This is slated to be the fourth year of the event, which is once again being held at Screaming Eagles Arena on the campus of the University of Southern Indiana.

Three days of games are scheduled for this year’s showcase, including a total of 12 contests.

“Coming out here to play at USI this weekend - what a great opportunity for our kids, a great showcase for our school,” Central boys basketball head coach Rodney Walker said. “Our kids are excited. We’re gonna get out here a little bit early and let them walk around a little bit and see USI, and showcase not only their arena but their school too here.”

“I think it’s a great experience for the kids, to play on different floors and play in different arenas,” North boys basketball head coach Jason Roach said. “You know, a lot of our kids have dreams and aspirations to play at the next level, so it’s a great experience there.”

The 2021 River City High School Basketball Showcase tips off on Thursday with a girls basketball contest between Mater Dei and Washington. This game will be followed by a matchup in boys basketball as Central squares off against Pike Central.

