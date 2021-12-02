Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Teams ready to tip off high school basketball season at River City Showcase

12 games scheduled to be played over 3 days
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big event for high school basketball fans is set to take shape this weekend with the River City High School Basketball Showcase returning to the Evansville area

This is slated to be the fourth year of the event, which is once again being held at Screaming Eagles Arena on the campus of the University of Southern Indiana.

Three days of games are scheduled for this year’s showcase, including a total of 12 contests.

“Coming out here to play at USI this weekend - what a great opportunity for our kids, a great showcase for our school,” Central boys basketball head coach Rodney Walker said. “Our kids are excited. We’re gonna get out here a little bit early and let them walk around a little bit and see USI, and showcase not only their arena but their school too here.”

“I think it’s a great experience for the kids, to play on different floors and play in different arenas,” North boys basketball head coach Jason Roach said. “You know, a lot of our kids have dreams and aspirations to play at the next level, so it’s a great experience there.”

The 2021 River City High School Basketball Showcase tips off on Thursday with a girls basketball contest between Mater Dei and Washington. This game will be followed by a matchup in boys basketball as Central squares off against Pike Central.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville
Coroner called to crash involving vehicle and motorcycle at Lynch and Maxx Road
Motorcycle driver killed in Evansville crash
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
2-year-old taken to hospital after being shot in Henderson
Police: ‘Anyone should be outraged’ after 2-year-old shot in Henderson
Deputy Bryan Hicks.
Sheriff gives update on deputy shot in the line of duty

Latest News

Teams ready to tip off high school basketball season at River City Showcase
Teams ready to tip off high school basketball season at River City Showcase
Brady Allen named Max Preps Indiana H.S. Football Player of the Year
Brady Allen named MaxPreps Indiana H.S. Football Player of the Year
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: South Spencer vs. Harrison
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: South Spencer vs. Harrison
Basketball
Tri-State legends part of Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s new class