Multi-vehicle crash causes closure on US 41 in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - All lanes of U.S. Highway 41 are shut down north of Toyota Indiana following a crash in Princeton on Thursday.

Officials say the crash happened near the storage units located at 150 South.

Dispatch confirms that several injuries were reported.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says the roadway will be closed for at least three hours.

Officials urge drivers to find an alternate route and warn them to expect delays.

Gibson: Traffic Alert

Avoid US41 SB near CR150 S.

⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ https://t.co/1Brs3mxlZA — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 2, 2021

