Sentencing hearing to get underway in Princeton robbery

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who pleaded guilty to robbery in Princeton and was then shot is expected to be sentenced Tuesday morning.

An affidavit showed Isaiah Jones was seen on surveillance going up to Malachi Billings while he was pumping gas.

They fought and Jones took off with Billings’ wallet.

Police say they got into another fight at the house where Jones was. Witnesses say Billings pulled out a gun and shot at Jones.

They say Jones got into a car, and Billings shot him again.

Billings was sentenced to nine years in prison after he pled guilty to a charge of aggravated battery.

Isaiah Jones (Mobile Patrol)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.