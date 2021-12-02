Police: Drunk driver passes out at intersection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they spotted a driver sitting at an intersection for at least two light cycles.

They say it happened just after midnight Thursday morning at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Highway 41.

Police say they discovered the driver was asleep and had to knock several times on the window to wake him up.

Officers say they told the driver, 44-year-old Theodore C. Ziemer, to put the car in park. Instead, they say he took his foot off the break, and the car started rolling into the intersection at a red light.

After the car was eventually put in park, police say Ziemer stumbled out and said “I shouldn’t be driving.”

Officers say he was unsteady on his feet and admitted to drinking alcohol.

They say he failed field sobriety tests, but refused to take a blood alcohol test.

Ziemer was booked into jail with a $200 bond.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.