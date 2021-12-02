Mobile home fire under investigation in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department was called to a mobile home around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

They say it was at the Jade Manor Trailer Court.

When they arrived, they say they could see heavy fire and a partial structural collapse.

Officials say the mobile home was unoccupied and had no power running to it.

They say the fire is under investigation.

