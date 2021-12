Ind. reports over 5,600 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,653 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,112,735 cases and 17,060 deaths.

The state map shows 96 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 39 new cases in Warrick County, 38 new cases in Dubois County, 29 new cases in Gibson County, 21 new cases in Posey County, 18 new cases in Pike County, 15 new cases in Spencer County and 14 new cases in Perry County.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 34,553 cases, 496 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,815 cases, 139 deaths

Warrick Co. - 12,152 cases, 190 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,885 cases, 53 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,075 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 7,074 cases, 118 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,607 cases, 47 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,472 cases, 44 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.