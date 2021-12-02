How drug trafficking reaches the Tri-State?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, eleven people were arrested after law enforcement from all around Evansville, the state of Indiana and even the FBI connected them to a drug operation.

“The drugs were probably going back and forth from Evansville to Indy,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

[DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville]

Officers have said an investigation like that typically takes months or even years to complete by law enforcement.

Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department’s Drug Task Force said investigations into distribution tend to become more than an isolated incident.

“They can take someone, a small arrest, let’s say, and connect it to another person and to another person, and those are all local,” Gray said. “From there, they kind of start looking at the web and see this is connected to an out-of-town agency.”

Drug trafficking more often than not requires a lot of cooperation.

Simply put, most drugs aren’t made in smaller towns and cities, so it takes effort to get them there.

“A lot of narcotics, especially when you’re talking about fentanyl pills, when you’re talking about methamphetamine, things of that nature, a lot of this is coming across the southern border,” Gray explained. “Then it gets divided into bigger cities.”

Major distributors in those cities will provide drugs for smaller distributors to take into smaller cities, and so on as the web of distributors, and buyers grow.

A city like Evansville in particular can be inundated with a lot of sources.

“If you think about Evansville, in the middle of a circle in about a two to three-hour radius, with all these other cities around us, we’re kind of a hub for that,” Gray said.

Gray said uncovering those networks can often start from the ground up, and anonymous tips from community members can be a valuable tool in stopping them.

“Sometimes it’s a starting point,” she said. “We can maybe make traffic stops in somewhere that’s a high drug traffic area, they can go knock on a door and make a welfare check for someone.”

She said that 2021 has been a historically bad year for overdoses, and finding ways to eliminate drug trafficking is one way to prevent them.

EPD recommends calling 1-800-78CRIME for the WeTip anonymous hotline to report suspected drug activity.

The Drug Task Force can also be reached at (812) 436-7917 or (812) 436-7914.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.