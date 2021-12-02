Holiday World offering buffet for Christmas events

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - December means Christmas, and what better way to celebrate the holidays than in Santa Claus, Indiana?

That’s where Holiday World park officials are inviting you to come and enjoy a new event as Christmas approaches.

The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet at Santa’s Merry Marketplace will be open this Saturday and again on December 11.

The buffet will feature all of your favorite food items they regularly offer.

The buffet is planned around other events happening in the area, like the Santa Claus Town Fireworks this Saturday and the Christmas parade on December 11.

