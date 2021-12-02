Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Holiday World offering buffet for Christmas events

By Jessica Costello
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - December means Christmas, and what better way to celebrate the holidays than in Santa Claus, Indiana?

That’s where Holiday World park officials are inviting you to come and enjoy a new event as Christmas approaches.

The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet at Santa’s Merry Marketplace will be open this Saturday and again on December 11.

The buffet will feature all of your favorite food items they regularly offer.

The buffet is planned around other events happening in the area, like the Santa Claus Town Fireworks this Saturday and the Christmas parade on December 11.

Click here for tickets.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner called to crash involving vehicle and motorcycle at Lynch and Maxx Road
Motorcycle driver killed in Evansville crash
DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville
An intruder was detained at Reitz High School after students spotted him on Wednesday,...
Intruder taken into custody following incident at Reitz High School
Jeremy Tudela
Former youth sports coach convicted of child seduction now facing child molestation charges
Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent to a deadly crash near the area of Fourth Street...
Name released of bicyclist killed in crash with semi

Latest News

Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Sentencing hearing to get underway in Princeton robbery
Sentencing hearing to get underway in Princeton robbery
Traffic Alert: Waterworks Road closed most of Tuesday
Traffic Alert: Waterworks Road closed most of Tuesday
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms