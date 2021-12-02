Birthday Club
Dense Fog Advisory

Breezy & Warmer
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dense Fog Advisory until 9:00 a.m. Visibility has dropped to 1/4 of a mile. Spring like weather is early December as temperatures surge 15-20 degrees above normal. Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm as high temps climb into the upper-60s. Tonight, mostly clear with a low on 40-degrees.

Friday, mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain well above normal in the mid-60s. Friday night, mostly clear as lows drop to 40-degrees.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cooler as high temps sink into the lower 50s.

