DCPS enrolls Afghan refugee children in school

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials from Daviess County Public Schools visited the Comfort Suites in Owensboro on Wednesday to enroll refugee children in school.

Many refugee children spent their day playing in the halls and parking lot of the hotel.

On Thursday, dozens of them will get on the school bus for the first time in America.

“I start at a new school in a new country,” said Mursal Nazari, a 15-year-old refugee who will start the ninth grade Thursday. “I’m really excited. I like chemistry, math, art.”

Nazari says she attended the same school in Afghanistan from the ages of one through 15. Before coming to America, her father Rajab Ali Nazari made sure Mursal was ready for American school.

“In Afghanistan, my father signed me up for a course,” Mursal said. “In that course, we learned how to speak English, read and write.”

The Nazari family has been in Owensboro for two or three weeks now.

They have been staying at the Comfort Suites until they find more permanent housing, along with over 150 other refugees.

“We just thought it was best for them to go ahead and start class and get a little English,” said Diane Ford, a volunteer working with the refugees. “The kids need to get out of this hotel for a little bit. So they’re going to begin in Daviess County and then once they eventually land in a permanent housing situation, they’ll have the ability to switch into their permanent school.”

Rajab Ali says he’s excited for his daughter to have the opportunity to attend a new school.

Although he doesn’t speak fluent English yet, Mursal was able to translate for him.

“My dad says it’s a good feeling that my children start school. By this, they can have a good future.”

Mursal says she’s excited to make new friends, but she’s a very friendly person, so she says that part will be easy.

Thursday will be the first day for refugee students at DCPS.

They were divided into three schools in the district based on their age and level of English.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.