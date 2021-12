SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - There is a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned in Sebree.

It will be at the fire station on Veterans Drive, December 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say they will have first and second doses, as well as boosters and pediatric doses.

There will also be free rapid tests.

