Christmas tree farm fights to keep up with demand

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Like many small businesses, Goebel Farms has felt the heat from the national supply chain crisis. While store officials say they did not have problems early in the year, they claim that changed later on.

Co-owner Susan Goebel says they couldn’t get some root ball trees they wanted.

“We placed our order in February,” Goebel said. “So we could be insured of getting the trees we wanted. And they didn’t tell us until September, ‘Hey, you can’t get those trees.’ We always get 10-12 footers for people who want taller trees. We couldn’t get those. They knocked us back on the furs.”

Goebel says when they tried to restock, they had no luck.

“We called over the whole United States wholesalers,” Goebel said. “We called Canada. We called as many people as we could possibly think of. Nobody had trees.”

Goebel says they only have about 200 trees. She confirms that Goebel Farms sells about 100 trees each day on the weekend.

“We’re anticipating this weekend, we may run out,” Goebel said.

If this happens, Goebel says they will temporarily close for the rest of the year, but she is staying positive.

“We’re thankful that we got trees because we’ve heard places that couldn’t even get trees,” Goebel said.

She says if this does happen, they will reopen early in 2022.

