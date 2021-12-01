Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We could learn more about a deadly motorcycle crash in Evansville today. It happened at the intersection of Maxx and Lynch roads.

We’re learning more about a deadly school shooting in Michigan. Three students are dead. Seven other students and a teacher were also shot.

Federal Drug Agents busted 11 people in Vanderburgh County as part of a drug raid months in the making. We’re told the drugs made their way down to the Tri-State from Indianapolis.

An FDA committee has narrowly recommended Merck’s covid-19 antiviral pill for approval.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville
Coroner called to crash involving vehicle and motorcycle at Lynch and Maxx Road
Motorcycle driver killed in Evansville crash
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home
Deputies: 19-year-old flown to hospital after being rear-ended on moped

Latest News

EWSU resumes late fees & shuts-offs
Area non-profit giving several people the opportunity of a lifetime for a good cause.
Area non-profit giving several people opportunity of a lifetime for a good cause
Night of Light tree-lighting ceremony happening Wed.
Night of Light tree-lighting ceremony happening Wed.
Area non-profit giving several people the opportunity of a lifetime for a good cause.
Area non-profit giving several people opportunity of a lifetime for a good cause