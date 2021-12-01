Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We could learn more about a deadly motorcycle crash in Evansville today. It happened at the intersection of Maxx and Lynch roads.

We’re learning more about a deadly school shooting in Michigan. Three students are dead. Seven other students and a teacher were also shot.

Federal Drug Agents busted 11 people in Vanderburgh County as part of a drug raid months in the making. We’re told the drugs made their way down to the Tri-State from Indianapolis.

An FDA committee has narrowly recommended Merck’s covid-19 antiviral pill for approval.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.