Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We could learn more about a deadly motorcycle crash in Evansville today. It happened at the intersection of Maxx and Lynch roads.
We’re learning more about a deadly school shooting in Michigan. Three students are dead. Seven other students and a teacher were also shot.
Federal Drug Agents busted 11 people in Vanderburgh County as part of a drug raid months in the making. We’re told the drugs made their way down to the Tri-State from Indianapolis.
An FDA committee has narrowly recommended Merck’s covid-19 antiviral pill for approval.
