United Caring Services now open every night through February

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United Caring Services (UCS) will now have its White Flag Shelter open every night through February, according to the city of Evansville.

The White Flag is a seasonal program that provides additional emergency shelter during cold weather months.

Officials say the White Flag usually happens when temperatures are going to be below 32 degrees for at least three nights in a row.

However, they say the pandemic changed the program to offer the White Flag Shelter more consistently during the coldest three months of the year.

With help from Aurora, UCS officials say they will increase coverage of this White Flag season and double how many nights are available for those who are homeless.

The shelter’s capacity is 45 people because of social distancing protocols.

Officials say the program has served the Evansville community since 2009.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

