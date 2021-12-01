Birthday Club
Southeastern Illinois College to break ground on career center in Carmi

Southeastern Illinois College
Southeastern Illinois College
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Southeastern Illinois College has announced plans to break ground in Carmi on a career and technical education center.

The center will be for welding, commercial driver’s licenses, and auto AND diesel programs, as well as introductory trades education.

The new complex will be located to the north of the David L Stanley White County Center on the campus.

The new center is being designed, and construction will begin in the spring of 2022 with substantial completion of the two major phases near December 2023.

