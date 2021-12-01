Sheriff Cain makes final radio call, retires after 48 years

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain worked his final shift Tuesday.

He could be heard over the radio at 3:30 p.m. making his final call.

“Central, this will be my last transmission as sheriff of Daviess County, but I wanted to take the time to thank each of you,” said Sheriff Cain. “It is my distinct honor to have served along side all of you.”

“We wish you a happy retirement, and we thank you for your dedication,” said a tearful dispatcher.

Sheriff Cain announced his retirement in October.

He spent more than four decades with the sheriff’s office, starting in 1974. He served six terms as sheriff.

Major Barry Smith will now assume the role of Sheriff.

