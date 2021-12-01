Pocket park coming to ECHO Housing facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new pocket park is coming to ECHO Housing’s Lucas Place II facility.

Officials say a pocket park is a small park often built in unused urban spaces.

Lucas Place II is a permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless veterans. They say this pocket park will provide a private greenspace to gather and socialize while promoting mental health wellness by spending time outside.

Officials say that park will be in an empty lot across the street from Lucas Place II.

