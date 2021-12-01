Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Night of Light tree-lighting ceremony happening Wed.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks the 14th annual Night of Light tree-lighting ceremony.

It’s where Evansville-area residents whose lives have been affected by organ, tissue and eye donation gather for the special ceremony.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Locust Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The families of these donors will help decorate the tree before the ceremony in honor of their loved one who gave the gift of life.

During the event, the late Dr. Emil Weber, an Evansville native, will be honored for his many contributions to advancing organ donation and transplantation in the Hoosier state.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville
Coroner called to crash involving vehicle and motorcycle at Lynch and Maxx Road
Motorcycle driver killed in Evansville crash
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home
Deputies: 19-year-old flown to hospital after being rear-ended on moped

Latest News

Police: Man stabs 2 Indianapolis officers before he is shot
Funeral for Logan McKnight happening Wednesday.
Funeral for Logan McKnight happening Wednesday
McLean Co. receives $50K to help fix roads
Area non-profit giving several people the opportunity of a lifetime for a good cause.
Area non-profit giving several people opportunity of a lifetime for a good cause
Southeastern Illinois College
Southeastern Illinois College to break ground on career center in Carmi