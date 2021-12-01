Night of Light tree-lighting ceremony happening Wed.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks the 14th annual Night of Light tree-lighting ceremony.

It’s where Evansville-area residents whose lives have been affected by organ, tissue and eye donation gather for the special ceremony.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Locust Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The families of these donors will help decorate the tree before the ceremony in honor of their loved one who gave the gift of life.

During the event, the late Dr. Emil Weber, an Evansville native, will be honored for his many contributions to advancing organ donation and transplantation in the Hoosier state.

