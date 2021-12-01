New pastry shop opens in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh just got a bit sweeter with a new pastry shop.

Bea Sweet Treats opened its doors on Wednesday. The shop sells cakes, macaroons, among other pastries, but are probably most famous for their cinnamon rolls.

Owner Ashley Corbetta and her mother started the business in a basement back in January 2020, and saw some success. COVID-19 then hit and they started to make free deliveries and cater weddings, and were pleasantly surprised by their success.

”Even in the middle of a crazy pandemic, our community is so amazing and so generous,” Corbetta said. “We are so grateful we’re able to create birthday cakes, wedding cakes and cinnamon rolls, and treats just to help everyone in the midst of a crazy time.”

Bea Sweet Treats also has a “hive room” where people can book to hold events and meetings.

They plan to offer baking classes in the hive room next year as well.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.