New affordable housing open in Evansville

By Samantha Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new housing development is now open on Evansville’s southside, and organizers say it is a project with a purpose.

The development is home to 60 units, apartments and townhomes, and sits inside the Goosetown and Tepe Neighborhoods.

This project is a product of community partners working together to create more affordable housing in the area.

All of the units house low to moderate income families, those who fall below 80 percent of the area median income.

Organizers say Echo Housing helped fill the units, which are already 99 percent full.

Officials with “Hope of Evansville” say that shows just how much the city needs more affordable housing. They say their job was to make sure the new property met the needs of the community.

”And so, us, as the nonprofit, we got to come in and really help with the design, say what the need was, as far as where it’s needed and that sort of thing, design of the homes, so they fit into the neighborhoods,” said Hope of Evansville Executive Director Josh Calhoun.

Calhoun says the organization is called “Hope of Evansville” for a reason. He says they enjoy helping folks in the Evansville community with whatever they may need.

He says the best way to get in touch is by calling their office.

Hope of Evansville phone number: (812) 423-3169.

Homes of Evansville Leasing Office: 812-319-1170.

People can call the Department of Metropolitan Development to learn about other affordable housing across the city: (812) 436-7823.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

