Local Legends part of Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s New Class

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - There have been a lot of great basketball players and coaches in Indiana, and hundreds of them are recognized in the state’s Hall of Fame. On Tuesday, the 2022 induction class was announced.

The new class includes several local legends, including former Evansville Aces and South Spencer star player Wayne Boultinghouse, who also was a head coach at both Kentucky Wesleyan and USI. Boultinghouse helped UE win a national championship during his playing days, for Arad McCutchan.

Former Oakland City high school and college grad and Southridge head coach Gary Duncan also got the call to the Hall, along with a former Indiana All-Star from Washington High School, Craig Neal.

Others getting inducted, will be the late James Strickland, who played at Owensville High, and Purdue’s current head coach and former player, Matt Painter.

This will be the 60th class inducted into the state’s hoops hall of fame. The induction class will be honored in a ceremony held at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, on March 23, 2022.

