Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Local Legends part of Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s New Class

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - There have been a lot of great basketball players and coaches in Indiana, and hundreds of them are recognized in the state’s Hall of Fame. On Tuesday, the 2022 induction class was announced.

The new class includes several local legends, including former Evansville Aces and South Spencer star player Wayne Boultinghouse, who also was a head coach at both Kentucky Wesleyan and USI. Boultinghouse helped UE win a national championship during his playing days, for Arad McCutchan.

Former Oakland City high school and college grad and Southridge head coach Gary Duncan also got the call to the Hall, along with a former Indiana All-Star from Washington High School, Craig Neal.

Others getting inducted, will be the late James Strickland, who played at Owensville High, and Purdue’s current head coach and former player, Matt Painter.

This will be the 60th class inducted into the state’s hoops hall of fame. The induction class will be honored in a ceremony held at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, on March 23, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville
Coroner called to crash involving vehicle and motorcycle at Lynch and Maxx Road
Motorcycle driver killed in Evansville crash
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home
Deputies: 19-year-old flown to hospital after being rear-ended on moped

Latest News

Brady Allen named Max Preps Indiana H.S. Football Player of the Year
Brady Allen named Max Preps Indiana H.S. Football Player of the Year
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: South Spencer vs. Harrison
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: South Spencer vs. Harrison
NCAA Women’s Basketball: Murray St. vs. Evansville
NCAA Women’s Basketball: Murray St. vs. Evansville
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: South Spencer vs. Harrison
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: South Spencer vs. Harrison