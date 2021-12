KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on rape, incest and strangulation charges.

Troopers say 36-year old Michael D. Foster may be in Sturgis in Union County or in Russell County.

If you have any information on where he might be, please call KSP Post 15 in Columbia at 270-384-4796.

