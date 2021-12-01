Intruder taken into custody following incident at Reitz High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An intruder was detained at Reitz High School after students spotted him on Wednesday, according to the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg says the following statement was sent out to families about the incident.

We want to inform Reitz families of an incident that took place at school this morning. Students reported an unknown teenager in the building apparently attempting to blend in as a student. The individual was walked to the office, and the EVSC-PD school resource officer placed him into custody without incident. Through questioning, it was determined he was not an enrolled student. Upon further investigation, it was discovered this individual was expelled from a school district in a nearby county. EVSC-PD and EPD will continue to investigate this situation, and this individual will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are grateful to the observant Reitz students who made the decision to report this individual to school officials.

Woebkenberg says investigators found the suspect in possession of two pocket knives, but no threats were made at any time and he handed them over to officers without incident. He says this will be added to the list of charges against him.

