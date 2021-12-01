Birthday Club
Ind. reports over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,164 new COVID-19 cases and 63 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,107,189 cases and 17,033 deaths.

The state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh County.

It shows 141 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 62 new cases in Warrick County, 27 new cases in Dubois County, 27 new cases in Gibson County, 20 new cases in Perry County, 19 new cases in Spencer County, 14 new cases in Posey County, and five new cases in Pike County.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 34,458 cases, 496 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,778 cases, 139 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 12,113 cases, 190 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,871 cases, 53 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 4,054 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 7,045 cases, 118 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,592 cases, 47 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,455 cases, 44 deaths

