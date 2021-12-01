Birthday Club
Funeral for Logan McKnight happening Wednesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Family and friends in Dawson Springs will fill the gym at the high school to remember Logan McKnight.

He died in a car crash in Caldwell County a week ago.

McKnight was a former basketball player for Dawson Springs.

Dawson Springs Superintendent Lenny Whalen said counselors were available this week for students who needed to talk.

Schools will let out early today for the service.

That’s set for 2 PM.

