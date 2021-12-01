Former youth sports coach recently convicted of child seduction; now facing child molestation charges
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former youth sports coach recently convicted on child seduction charges is now facing child molestation charges.
39-year-old Jeremy Tudela was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday.
Tudela pleaded guilty last year to four child seduction charges and an intimidation charge.
He was sentenced to a year in prison, two years on home detention and a year on probation.
Tudela used to own Tudela Soccer Academy in Newburgh.
We’re working to get more information on his arrest.
