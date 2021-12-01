Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Former youth sports coach recently convicted of child seduction; now facing child molestation charges

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former youth sports coach recently convicted on child seduction charges is now facing child molestation charges.

39-year-old Jeremy Tudela was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday.

Jeremy Tudela
Jeremy Tudela(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Tudela pleaded guilty last year to four child seduction charges and an intimidation charge.

He was sentenced to a year in prison, two years on home detention and a year on probation.

Tudela used to own Tudela Soccer Academy in Newburgh.

We’re working to get more information on his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville
Coroner called to crash involving vehicle and motorcycle at Lynch and Maxx Road
Motorcycle driver killed in Evansville crash
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
2-year-old taken to hospital after being shot in Henderson
Police: ‘Anyone should be outraged’ after 2-year-old shot in Henderson
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home

Latest News

"Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry" is an Indiana Program that connects these passionate outdoorsmen...
Indiana hunters turn passion into charity
Daviess County Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent to a crash near the area of Fourth...
OPD responds to fatal collision between semi-truck and bicyclist
An intruder was detained at Reitz High School after students spotted him on Wednesday,...
Intruder taken into custody following incident at Reitz High School
Former youth sports coach recently convicted of child seduction; now facing child molestation...
Former youth sports coach recently convicted of child seduction; now facing child molestation charge