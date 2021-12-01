Former youth sports coach recently convicted of child seduction; now facing child molestation charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former youth sports coach recently convicted on child seduction charges is now facing child molestation charges.

39-year-old Jeremy Tudela was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday.

Jeremy Tudela (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Tudela pleaded guilty last year to four child seduction charges and an intimidation charge.

He was sentenced to a year in prison, two years on home detention and a year on probation.

Tudela used to own Tudela Soccer Academy in Newburgh.

We’re working to get more information on his arrest.

