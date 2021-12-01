Birthday Club
Former Major Barry Smith named new Daviess Co. Sheriff

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday was the first day in office for Sheriff Barry Smith. He takes over for long-time sheriff Keith Cain.

Cain announced his retirement in October. Smith served as Cain’s chief-deputy before taking over as sheriff.

[Related Story: Sheriff Cain makes final radio call, retires after 48 years]

Although Smith has worked in the sheriff’s office for 27 years, he says he’s still getting used to his new title.

“It just hasn’t sunk in yet, it really hasn’t,” Smith says. “It’s been so busy the last 24 hours, 48 hours just getting ready for it, and now coming in today. It is different, because I’ve called someone else the sheriff here for 27 years, whether is was Sheriff Cain or the prior sheriff.”

Smith announced his intent to run for sheriff in 2022 after Cain announced he would not seek re-election this past July.

