EVSC joins lawsuit against JUUL for targeting teens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is among a handful of schools across Indiana suing JUUL Labs.

EVSC claims the JUUL e-cigarette brand and vaping products contributed to a youth nicotine epidemic.

School districts in Fort Wayne, Monroe County and Indianapolis are also part of the lawsuit.

This comes despite the fact that Indiana raised the state’s legal age to buy nicotine products to 21 early in 2020.

“This is an issue of great importance to health, especially teenage health,” Jason Woebkenberg with EVSC said. “And it’s something that so many teenagers now are unfortunately trying and we got to figure out ways to bring it to a stop.”

EVSC leaders say anything that slows down access children have to vape products is a win.

