EVSC announces pay increased for all open positions

By Daniel Baldwin
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - About one month after agreeing on a new teachers’ contract, the EVSC is now looking to hire people across the board.

[EVSC and teachers reach tentative contract agreement]

The EVSC is pushing job openings by advertising pay raises for all open positions.

According to its website, there are more than 100 jobs open.

Our Daniel Baldwin will have all the details tonight on 14 News.

