OPD responds to fatal collision between semi-truck and bicyclist

Daviess County Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent to a crash near the area of Fourth Street and Wing Avenue in Owensboro on Wednesday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent to a crash near the area of Fourth Street and Wing Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, OPD responded to the crash around 4:10 p.m.

They say the collision was between a semi-truck and a bicyclist.

Officials say the bicyclist died at the scene.

Officer Andrew Boggess with the Owensboro Police Department tells 14 News that crews are undergoing accident reconstruction in the area.

East 4th Street will be closed for several hours.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

