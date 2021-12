McLean Co., Ky. (WFIE) - $50,000 has been awarded to county road aid emergency funds in McLean County.

Kentucky Transportation awarded the money. It will be used for a bridge replacement on Stringer Road in South McLean County.

Approximately 320 vehicles use this route on a daily basis.

The McLean County Fiscal Court will be administering the work.

