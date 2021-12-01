Brady Allen named Max Preps Indiana H.S. Football Player of the Year

FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - By now most know, that Gibson Southern senior, Brady Allen, is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the state of Indiana. On Tuesday, Max Preps, which covers high school sports nationwide, named Allen, as its Indiana high school player of the year.

The Purdue commit completed 263 of 383 passes, for 4,253 yards, and 58 touchdowns this season, as he led the Titans to the state championship, last Friday.

For his career, Allen threw for over 11,000 yards, and set state records for career completions, attempts, and his 149 touchdown passes.

