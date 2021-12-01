Big Warmup soon, rain returns for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday was cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Skies will clear Wednesday night and lows will drop into the middle 40s for Thursday morning. Southwest winds will pick up on Thursday and slide warmer air into the region. With sunny skies, highs will climb into the mid 60s. Friday will provide a repeat performance as the same weather pattern will be in place. Over the weekend, temps will retreat into the 50s as rain moves in on Sunday. Another cold front will drop temps into the middle 40s for the first half of next week. Rain chances will linger Monday through Wednesday.

